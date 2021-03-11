Faridkot: Dr Avnish gets addl charge of BFUHS VC

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 14

Days after accepting the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur as Vice Chancellor of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), the state government has given the additional charge of the post to Dr Avnish Kumar, Director Medical Education and Research (DMER), Punjab.

Dr Avnish has been given temporary charge of the VC’s post till a regular incumbent is posted. A physiology teacher at Government Rajindra Medical College and Hospital in Patiala, Dr Avnish worked for some time as principal of the medical college before his posting as DMER.

Sources in the BFUHS revealed that as the counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, MD and MS courses in all medical and dental colleges in the state is set to begin soon, the state government decided to depute Dr Avnish as a temporary arrangement. He has four-year experience as the DMER.

