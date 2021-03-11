Faridkot: Dr Avnish gets addl charge of BFUHS VC

Faridkot, August 14
Days after accepting the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur as Vice Chancellor of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), the state government has given the additional charge of the post to Dr Avnish Kumar, Director Medical Education and Research (DMER), Punjab.
Dr Avnish has been given temporary charge of the VC’s post till a regular incumbent is posted. A physiology teacher at Government Rajindra Medical College and Hospital in Patiala, Dr Avnish worked for some time as principal of the medical college before his posting as DMER.
Sources in the BFUHS revealed that as the counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, MD and MS courses in all medical and dental colleges in the state is set to begin soon, the state government decided to depute Dr Avnish as a temporary arrangement. He has four-year experience as the DMER.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission