Faridkot kisan mela showcasing agri-business, products big draw

Ludhiana, March 18

With a resounding message of bolstering family ties and economic empowerment, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a one-day kisan mela at Regional Research Station, Faridkot, today.

The mela promoted the amalgamation of agriculture and agri-business through its theme “Kheti Naal Saahaaik Dhanda, Parivaar Sukhi Munafa Changa.” Scores of farmers, who flocked to the mela alongwith their families, were drawn by the agro-industrial exhibition, field demonstrations, technical question-answer session, availability of quality and improved seed, sale of planting material and bio-fertilisers, accessibility to farm literature, lined-up homemade processed products and handwoven clothing.

World Food Prize laureate Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, known for making a massive contribution to the field of agriculture via development of 300 rice varieties, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Presently Adjunct Professor Emeritus, University of California, USA, Dr Khush expressed concern over the daunting challenge of water crisis and advocated crop diversification through the cultivation of alternative crops such as sugarcane, pulses, sarson, etc. and adoption of kitchen garden for nutritional security. He also urged the farmers to reduce pesticide use, and connect with PAU via social media and farm literature.

The guest of honour, Amanpreet Singh Brar, member of Board of Management, PAU, stressed upon navigating the intricacies and complexities of the present-day agriculture, nurturing the agricultural education and creating employment opportunities for the rural population. He also called upon the Central Government to open the borders of Pakistan and Afghanistan for marketing of fruits and vegetables.

In his presidential remarks, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said since traditional wheat-paddy cropping pattern has exacerbated the water-soil-air crises and led to drop in farm income, it was important for the farmers to diversify their fields by cultivating alternative crops and adopt subsidiary occupations for agricultural and financial sustainability.

Dr GS Mangat, Additional Director of Research, while underlining the research achievements, presented the significant developments including the evolvement of new crop varieties, namely Pusa Basmati 1847 of basmati, J 1008 of fodder maize, PCB 167 of bajra; Punjab China 1 of proso millet, Punjab Mithaas of brinjal and Punjab Amrit of muskmelon; millet-based value added products; and farm machinery such as remote-based Paddy Transplanter and UAV-based drone for spraying.

DIVERSIFICATION NECESSARY: EXPERT

