Faridkot maharaja's daughter Amrit Kaur approaches CJM's court, seeks action against 23 persons

Faridkot, September 19

Two weeks after the Supreme Court upheld the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order awarding 50 per cent share of Faridkot’s erstwhile maharaja to his two daughters, one of them today approached the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), seeking legal proceedings against 23 persons, who, she alleged, had forged the maharaja’s will to divest her of the rights in the property.

Clinching evidence of forgery Nearly 100 pages of the judgment give details of the forgery. When there is clinching evidence in the court orders, the police assertion of cancelling the FIR against the 23 persons, who had forged the will, defies logic. Karamjit Dhaliwal, Amrit Kaur’s Counsel

The Maharawal Khewaji Trust had been looking after all properties worth Rs 25,000 crore for over 33 years. It was dissolved after the Supreme Court had, on September 7, declared the controversial will forged.

One of the maharaja’s daughters, Amrit Kaur, through her counsel Karamjit Dhaliwal, today furnished a certified copy of the SC order in the CJM’s court and sought directions for criminal proceedings against the 23 persons.

In June 2020, the Faridkot police had registered a case against the 23 persons, including a grandson of the maharaja and lawyers, under Sections 465, 467, 468 471, 420 and 120-B of the IPC for allegedly forging the will.

Later, in a dramatic turn of events, the police had approached the CJM’s court here and sought the cancellation of the FIR. On the basis of their investigation, the police had claimed there was no prima facie offence against the accused, so the FIR must be cancelled.

Opposing the police’s cancellation report, Amrit Kaur had claimed that all courts — from the CJM’s court in Chandigarh to the SC — had found the will “forged”.

“Nearly 100 pages of the judgment give details of the forgery. When there is clinching evidence in the court orders, the police assertion of cancelling the FIR against the 23 persons, who had forged the will, defies logic,” claimed Amrit Kaur’s counsel.

