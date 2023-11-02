Faridkot MLA ‘livid’ as buses flagged off in his absence

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 1

An event to flag off seven buses for students of four schools of eminence in the district on Wednesday here landed the district administration and Education Department officials in an awkward situation. As Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, flagged off the buses before the arrival of Faridkot AAP MLA on the occasion, it left the MLA “livid”.

Once the MLA showed his resentment to the district administration for not waiting for his arrival, the district administration shifted the blame on a senior officer of the department and latter was made to “feel sorry” to the MLA for the “goof-up”.

Gurdit Singh, MLA, Faridkot, said he had reached the bus flag-off event by just five minute late as he was caught in a traffic jam. The buses were flagged off before my reaching there. “They should have waited for my arrival,” he said.

