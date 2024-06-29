Faridkot police in trouble after five of eleven addicts flee from rehab centre

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 28

Faridkot police’s initiative to break the drugs supply chain by admitting drug addicts and peddlers to rehabilitation centre here last week has landed it in trouble. After five of these 11 addicts escaped from the rehabilitation centre in the last two days, the family members of these addicts are accusing the police of not taking their proper care.

Despite CCTV cameras and round-the-clock police security at the de-addiction centre-cum-rehabilitation centre at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here, these addicts escaped after making a way through the wall of their ward room after removing a window AC. Before making the escape, they snapped the power supply to the CCTV in their room.

Now, the police are searching for these addicts and peddlers. “We have enhanced the security at rehabilitation centre,” said Shamsher Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Faridkot.

“We found that many of these offenders are young boys from financially weaker backgrounds. Most of these drug addicts turn peddlers after some time of this compulsive habit. They are in drug peddling not to earn money but to earn their dose of drugs as profit — selling ten to get one. The drug smugglers are using these addicts as last men in the distribution network for their own fix dose of drugs. It is not only retaining the old customers but adding the new ones rapidly,” said Harjit Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Faridkot.

“Most of the family of these drug addicts claim to disown them. Many of them are not coming forward in helping the police and doctors in rehabilitating them. We have roped in some NGOs and philanthropists to help these addicts in meeting their medical expenses. Until the addicts are rehabilitated, it is very difficult to break the cumulative chain of drug addiction and peddling,” said another police officer, preferring anonymity. “However, since these addicts escaped from the rehabilitation centre, the family members have started accusing us of being negligent in giving services to their addict children,” said the officer.

