Faridkot: VB probe into ‘shoddy’ sewerage work begins

Faridkot, September 12

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has started an investigation into a project of laying down of about 2.5-km-long sewerage pipeline though a nullah in the town.

This work was executed at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore in the town two years back.

After receiving a complaint that the Municipal Committee (MC) Faridkot has laid this pipeline allegedly in a hush-hush manner, a team of VB reached the town today to verify the details of the project.

Vipal Mittal, the complainant, alleged that the pipeline was laid through a nullah, without laying the foundation beneath. When the rains came, the pipeline could not bear the load of stormwater in the absence of proper foundation and bedding, and sank at many places, leading to the accumulation of water on roads and streets in the town.

It is alleged that no bedding material was placed at the bottom of the nullah trench on which the pipe was laid and the embedment to support the load was not proper.

The backfill and material used to cover the top of the pipe was also not properly used. It all led to the pipeline serving no purpose but inundating the streets and roads in the town during the monsoon, alleged the complainant.

The complaint was made to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and he ordered a probe into the allegations.

Following this, a team of the Vigilance Bureau reached Faridkot to start the inspection of the pipeline and the manholes at different points and also record the statement of the complainant.

