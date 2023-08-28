Faridkot youth Prateek Bagi's film ‘Kalkokkho’ wins national award

Faridkot, August 27
Thirty-year-old Prateek Bagi of Faridkot bagged the national award in the best Bengali film category for his film ‘Kalkokkho’ at the 69th National Film Awards.
An alumnus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, ‘Kalkokkho’ highlights the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
