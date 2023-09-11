Farm body blocks roads in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 10

Farmers held dharnas for several hours under the banner of the BKU (Sidhupur), demanding justice for the family of a farmer who died by suicide after being allegedly victimised by the Ludhiana land mafia.

Farmers blocked the Bathinda-Mansa road at Kotshamir village and the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway at Rampura and raised slogans against the state government and the police administration.

Rampura block president Bhola Singh said Ludhiana land mafia had grabbed seven acres of farmer Sukhwinder Singh, who ended life by suicide on August 11.

