Farm fires: 3 farmers booked in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 19

Acting tough on farmers indulging in stubble burning, the Ferozepur Police have booked three farmers in this regard, besides a few unidentified persons in seven FIRs registered at various police stations. Earlier, 23 FIRs had been registered in the last three days, of which 15 were against unidentified persons.

At Mallanwala village, the police booked two persons identified as Nachhatar Singh and Boota Singh while another farmer identified as Ravinder Singh, a resident of Botian Wala village in Zira, was booked at the Zira Sadar police station.

In four other FIRs registered at Lakho ke Behram, Guruharsahai, Makhu and Ghall Khurd police stations, the police had booked unidentified persons only. Yesterday, six FIRs were registered at Sadar Zira, Ghall Khurd, Kulgarhi and Arif ke police stations against unidentified persons.

Overall 70 FIRs have been registered for burning stubble in this border district so far.

