Farm fires destroy trees in Sangrur

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, May 10
Farm fires have burnt numerous trees not only in the fields, but on the roadside as well in Sangrur district. Instead of stopping the farmers, the authorities have turned a blind eye to stubble-burning in the district.
Pritpal Singh, a resident, said, “The crop residue was burnt two days ago. Fire was visible from Sangrur as this land is hardly metres away from the main road. As a result, many trees have been burnt. No action has been taken so far.”
Another resident, Satinder Singh, said the farmers know that no action would be taken against them. “Stern action for burning stubble is only on papers,” he said.
Residents on Bhattal Colony Road alleged that some farmers had set crop residue in their fields on fire near under construction sewage treatment plant.
“We do not have any authority to stop the farmers from burning residue. However, we told them that farm fires may destroy our houses,” said an elderly person.
Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “I will look into the matter and take appropriate action.”
