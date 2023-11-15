Farm fires: Punjab sounds red alert, violators to face legal action

PTI

Hoshiarpur, November 15

A red alert has been sounded in all the districts of Punjab and legal action will be initiated if anyone found burning stubble, said a senior police official on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at ensuring compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court to put a full stop to crop residue burning.

Amid a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the apex court on November 7 directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped “forthwith”, saying it cannot let “people die” due to pollution.

Thereafter, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had appointed special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla as the nodal officer to monitor action against stubble burning.

Shukla on Wednesday said commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police have been directed to sensitise farmers, citizens and various stakeholders about the ill-effects of the stubble burning, which is also a violation of law and action could be initiated against them.

“All deputy superintendents of police and station house officers have been asked to have discussions with 'sarpanches' and 'kisan' leaders to sensitise them about the ill- effects of stubble burning, which not only affect the urban people but each and every individual, said Shukla, who was on a tour to review the stubble burning cases in Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar districts.

He also called a meeting of all the gazetted rank officers and SHOs in Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar to review the status of stubble burning in their areas.

The special DGP urged farmers to cooperate and not to burn crop residue, which will not only lead to deterioration of the environment but will also affect the health of children.

Talking to reporters here, he also said depending on the area and size of a police station, a sufficient number of additional patrolling parties are already activated, while flying squads have also been keeping vigil on stubble burning. Strict legal action will be taken against violators, he reiterated.

Shukla said 286 FIRs related to stubble burning have been registered at various police stations during the current paddy harvesting season in the state.

Additionally, environmental compensation has been imposed in over 3,500 cases of stubble burning, he said.

