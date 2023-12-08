Abohar: Farm labourer ends life

Abohar, December 7
An 18-year-old farm labourer, identified as Chanan, died by suicide in Danewala Satkosi village, 20km from here, after hanging himself from a ceiling fan. His brother’s wife found him hanging when she returned to their house in the afternoon.
According to his brother, the family was under debt following his sisters’ marriages and Chanan was upset over his inability to repay private financiers. ASI Gurmail Singh said the body had been given to the family after the post-mortem.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House
National Security spokesperson John Kirby's remarks come whi...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...