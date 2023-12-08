Abohar: Farm labourer ends life

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 7

An 18-year-old farm labourer, identified as Chanan, died by suicide in Danewala Satkosi village, 20km from here, after hanging himself from a ceiling fan. His brother’s wife found him hanging when she returned to their house in the afternoon.

According to his brother, the family was under debt following his sisters’ marriages and Chanan was upset over his inability to repay private financiers. ASI Gurmail Singh said the body had been given to the family after the post-mortem.

