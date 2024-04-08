Farm leader Pandher detained during protest in Tamil Nadu

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

Sarwan Singh Pandher, leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, leading the farmers’ protest at the Punjab-Haryana border, has been detained by the police at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu today.

As per reports, Pandher along with other farm leaders were trying to burn the effigy of the Modi government in protest against the non-fulfillment of their demands.

Others who were detained included Gurmeet Singh Mangat, Manjit Singh Rai and Harvinder Singh Masania. They reached Coimbatore yesterday and were detained while they were reportedly burning the effigy of the Centre.

Pandher said on the phone that he along with others were arrested by the police.

“We were told that we would be set free tomorrow after holding a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and SSP. We will hold a ‘Kalash Yatra’ in Coimbatore tomorrow under the observation of the nodal officers of the Tamil Nadu Government. We will carry out our agitation until MSP guarantee legal law is framed, farmers are freed from the debt andl justice is delivered in Lakhimpur Kheri incident”, he said.

