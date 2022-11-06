Farm leaders threaten stir over red entries

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 5

As many as 1791 farm fire incident sites have been reported in the district and Rs 1.25 lakh fine has been imposed on farmers. As many as 36 challans have been issued and 19 red entries made on revenue record of farmers so far.

Majority of the incidents have been reported from the Rampura Phul and Bhagta areas. The number is less in the Goniana, Maur and Sangat areas, mostly cotton is sown.

Shingara Singh Mann, state general secretary BKU (Ugrahan), said, “If red entries are made, then we will take a tough stance against the government.”

Balkaran Brar, state president of Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, said, “Farmers are helpless, they cannot buy expensive equipment to manage paddy stubble on their own. The government has failed to introduce an effective mechanism to manage the stubble.”

Notably, farmers have also gheraoed officials of administration and nodal officers appointed to keep a check on stubble-burning.

Meanwhile, environmentalists have expressed concern over rising pollution levels in the region.