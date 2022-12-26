Farm stir may find place in Punjab school syllabi

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 25

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is planning to make the year-long farmers’ struggle against the now repealed three farm laws part of school curriculum, a long-pending demand of several teachers’ associations.

A delegation of the Democratic Teachers Front held a meeting with PSEB Chairman Prof Yograj on Saturday. Its president Vikramdev Singh said the way the movement resisted the Union Government’s “oppressive onslaught”, it would teach the students about the power of staying united and make them aware of the rights of citizens in a democracy. “The farm struggle was one of the most noteworthy chapters in the Punjab’s contemporary history. We have always felt that the students can learn a lot if it is made part of the school curriculum,” he said.

The teachers have also demanded the life sketch and thoughts of prominent personalities in the Indian history like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Udham Singh, Dr BR Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule, Mai Bhago, and Chaar Sahibzaade be made part of the school curriculum. Prof Yograj said several unions had put forth this demand. “We will form a committee of scholars to have an impartial view on the issue. Before taking any decision, we need to evaluate whether the inclusion of the farm struggle in the curriculum will help the students,” he said.

Farmers’ led by various kisan unions started a march to Delhi on November 26, 2020. They braved several obstacles, including police action and stayed put at Tikri and Singhu for almost a year. The protest was called off only after the PM announced the withdrawal of the laws.

