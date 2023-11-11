Farm union dares govt, burns straw outside Fazilka DC office

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, November 10

Farmers took out a tractor rally and burnt stubble outside the Fazilka Deputy Commissioner’s office for taking action against their counterparts today.

The farmers led by Harish Nadha, vice president, Bhartiya Kisan Union, (Dakaunda), began the tractor rally from Ferozepur Road.

85 farmers challaned Sources said 12 FIRs had been registered against farmers in Fazilka district so far

A total of 85 farmers have been challaned and Rs 2,22,500 fine has been imposed on them

DC said farmers had met her and most of their demands had been accepted

Nadha said the government could register FIRs against them and even mark red entries in their revenue records, but they had no other alternative due to the absence of a policy to manage stubble. He said the government was not aware of the plight of farmers. “First floods damaged crops and later hailstorm in this border belt,” he said.

“As per recommendations of the PAU, we have to sow wheat till November 15. However, the government is trying to register cases against farmers,” said Nadha, adding that neither machinery nor incentive had been provided to farmers to manage stubble.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal said a delegation of farmers had met her and submitted a memorandum.

She said most of the demands of farmers had been accepted by the administration and farmers had assured not to burn stubble. She said the action had been taken as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Sources said 12 FIRs had been registered against farmers so far. They said 85 farmers had been challaned and a penalty of Rs 2, 22, 500 had been imposed on them.

