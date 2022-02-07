Farm union starts nukkad nataks to sensitise electorate in villages

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 6

Firm over not taking a political plunge or lending direct support to any political party in the 2022 Assembly elections in the state, the BKU Ekta Ugrahan has started an awareness drive in villages to sensitise voters ahead of the voting on February 20.

As a part of the drive, the farm union members organised “nukkad nataks” and held meetings in various villages in Malwa. They raised slogans such as “Sarkaaran te na jhak kro, aapni rakhi aap kro” (don’t look upon the government, protect yourself on your own).

The farm leaders have been exhorting voters in the villages to stand firm to get their demands met and put forth questions before the candidates seeking votes.

Shingara Singh Mann, general secretary, BKU Ekta Ugrahan, said, “The bugle for voter awareness drive has been sounded in Malwa. We are mobilising residents to ask questions from candidates regarding issues plaguing the growth and their roadmap for the development of the state. We are getting overwhelming response in villages.”

Jhanda Singh Jethuke of the union said, “To mobilise voters, we have been holding ‘nukkad nataks’ in villages.”

The farm union has prepared 15 questions for every political party based on their previous performance and their vision for future. Some questions evolve around lack of complete debt-waiver, drug menace, unemployment and sacrilege incidents.

A play on agrarian crisis was showcased at Chak Fateh Singhwala village, which is home town of former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s in-laws. The “nukkad natak” was also held at Burj Sema village.

#BKU