Farm union terms Budget ‘anti-farmer’

Chandigarh, February 3
The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) has condemned the BJP government over the union Budget and declared it to be anti-farmer.
While issuing a joint press release here, union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan and its general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan have with facts and figures alleged the Centre of imposing huge cuts on government purchase of crops on MSP and also on subsidises to the agricultural sector. —
