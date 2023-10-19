Farm unions meet over SYL

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

In a bid to bring all farmer unions on a common platform to protest against the survey of SYL land by Central teams and other farmer-related issues, a meeting was held at the Kisan Bhawan here today.

A five-member delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) met the leaders of five farmer unions led by Balbir Singh Rajewal and decided to come together for the common good of all farmers.

Two other delegations of the SKM will hold separate meetings with Jagjit Singh Dallewal-led group, while another delegation will holding meetings with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leaders in the coming days.

The farm leaders also unanimously passed a resolution condemning the statement of Sandeep Pathak, Rajya Sabha member of AAP from Punjab regarding sharing of water with Haryana and demanded his resignation.

#Samyukt Kisan Morcha #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL