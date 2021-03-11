Farm unions plan stir from June 16

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

As many 22 farm unions in Punjab have decided to start an agitation in state mandis from June 16 if the government failed to begin hassle-free procurement of moong and maize.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting here today under the chairmanship of Harmeet Singh Kadian, president of BKU Kadian.

It was decided farmers would hand over copies of memorandum, demanding government purchase of maize and a hassle-free purchase of moong.

Kamaljit Singh, organising secretary of BKU Ekta Dakaunda, Ludhiana district, said even in Jagraon, the biggest market for purchase of Moong, farmers were feeling hassled as the process for government purchase was difficult.

“Only the best quality moong is being purchased, forcing farmers to look at private traders to sell lower quality of crop. There is also a limit for government purchase, as only 5 quintals per acre is allowed for government purchase,” he said.