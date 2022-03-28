Punjab farm unions threaten statewide stir over prepaid smart meters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Bathinda, March 27

The Krantikari Kisan Union has threatened to launch a protest across Punjab against the move to instal smart meters. In a statement, Dr Darshan Pal said the move was aimed at benefitting corporate houses and forcing the common man to pay more for power consumed.

He was referring to a report published in The Tribune today, wherein the Centre has threatened to withhold power reform funds meant for Punjab in case the state failed to replace 85,000 meters of consumers with prepaid smart meters. He said while some corporate houses would benefit from the move, nearly 15 lakh agriculture pump set consumers would oppose it as they would have to bear additional cost.

Will benefit corporate houses The government wants to hand over the power sector to corporate houses, leading to high cost of power for consumers. —Dr Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union

“With this, the government wants to hand over the power sector to corporate houses and it will lead to high cost of power for consumers,” he said. He urged the state government to immediately take up the matter of tweaking rules to deny representation to Punjab in the BBMB. He urged all political parties to join hands and start a joint agitation.

In Bathinda, farmers under the banner of the BKU (Dakonda) staged a protest at Poohli village over the move.

The farmers said if the decision was not revoked, they would intensify their stir and start a district-level stir soon. Baldev Singh, district president of union, said: “The direction to instal prepaid electricity meters is aimed at favouring corporate houses. It wants to introduce Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 and favour corporate houses. Majority of the consumers cannot afford to pay in advance, so we will ensure this decision doesn’t get implemented in the state.” —

BKU (Ugrahan) lends support to trade unions

sangrur: Farmers under the banner of the BKU (Ugrahan) have extended their support for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 by the central trade unions. Amrik Singh, district chief, BKU Ugrahan, said “We will support the central trade unions in their fight against the anti-worker and anti-farmer policies. We have asked all our leaders to make the required preparations.” — TNS

