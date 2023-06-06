Farm unions to meet on June 8

Chandigarh, June 5
A meeting of five farmer organisations — Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, Bharti Kisan Union (Mansa) and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee — will be held on June 8 to take stock of the situation arising out of the Haryana Government’s stand on sharing of Punjab water through Himachal Pradesh and affiliation of colleges with Panjab University.
Balbir Singh Rajewal and Prem Singh Bhangu in a joint statement here warned the Punjab Government for compromising stand on these vital issues and federal system of the state.
