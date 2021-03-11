Debt-ridden farmer dies by suicide in Abohar village

Abohar, June 6
A farmer in Kikkarkhera village today died by suicide due to the mounting debt.
The deceased has been identified as Ram Kumar. The brother of the deceased, Hans Raj, said his brother could not repay a loan of around Rs 30 lakh to three arhtiyas and a bank. He was under stress. Ram had told him that the arhtiyas were harassing him to pay back the amount with interest.
Upset by the circumstances, Ram took the extreme step. Hans demanded that action should be taken against the arhtiyas concerned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...