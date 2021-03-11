Debt-ridden farmer dies by suicide in Abohar village

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 6

A farmer in Kikkarkhera village today died by suicide due to the mounting debt.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Kumar. The brother of the deceased, Hans Raj, said his brother could not repay a loan of around Rs 30 lakh to three arhtiyas and a bank. He was under stress. Ram had told him that the arhtiyas were harassing him to pay back the amount with interest.

Upset by the circumstances, Ram took the extreme step. Hans demanded that action should be taken against the arhtiyas concerned.