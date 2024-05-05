 Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Preneet, blame game begins : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Preneet, blame game begins

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Preneet, blame game begins

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Preneet, blame game begins

Farmers hold a protest against BJP candidate from Patiala Preneet Kaur at Ganaur near Rajpura on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 4

A 50-year-old farmer died while protesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Preneet Kaur at Sehra village near Rajpura on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Surinderpal Singh of Akkri village near Rajpura.

Surinderpal Singh, victim

v

According to farmer leader Tejveer Singh Toor, the victim, along with other farmer union workers, was protesting against BJP Lok Sabha candidate Preneet Kaur, who was visiting the village for campaigning.

Police personnel soon reached the spot and prevented the farmers from reaching the vehicle of Preneet Kaur. During the protest, the farmer collapsed. Few farmers took Surinderpal to a nearby building. He was kept under shade and farmers tried to revive him. In the meantime, another group of farmers squatted in front of Preneet’s car and started raising slogans.

As tension began to mount, the police gheraoed the protesting farmers and Preneet Kaur and her supporters drove off in the vehicle.

Farmer leader Tejveer Singh Toor said that no effort was made either by the police or by MP’s supporters to rush the farmer to the hospital. Later, Surinder was taken to the government hospital in Rajpura where he was declared dead on arrival. Toor said that the post-mortem examination would not be performed till the time the police do not record the statement of the victim’s family.

Following the incident, several farmer leaders who were campaigning in Haryana and districts of Punjab started reaching Shambhu border. Sarvan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leaders from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM-Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri border reached the hospital and held a meeting to decide the next course of action.

Prem Singh Bhangu, president, All-India Kisan Federation (AIKF), demanded registration of murder case against the BJP leader following the incident.

Sarvan Pandher alleged that the nephew of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Prem Singh Chandumajra, Harvinder Singh Harpalpur, who recently joined the BJP had entered into a scuffle with the protesting farmers.

Following a meeting with Surinderpal’s wife Charanjit Kaur and son Rashem Singh, SKM-Non-Political has demanded registration of a murder case BJP leader Harvinder Singh Harpalpur. The farmer organisation has also demanded government job for a family member of the victim and waiver of loan, if any, on the farmer.

MP Preneet Kaur mourned the incident and cancelled the scheduled campaigning programmes for Saturday and Sunday. The issue soon snowballed into a political controversy with allegations and counter-allegations flying high.

The MP’s media coordinator, Pritpal Singh Baliawal, shared a video stating: “This is the video of the farmer that fell during protest against Preneet Kaur in Sehra of Patiala district. It is clear through the video that he fell on his own, contrary to the claims of being pushed.”

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has expressed grief over the death saying that the BJP stood firmly behind the next of kin of the deceased. Jakhar said the death was tragic and it was sad that certain political parties were trying to exploit the situation by misquoting facts and giving a political colour to the incident.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia was quick to jump into the controversy and shared another video clip on his X handle in which a youngster was seen pushing and shoving farmers.

Majithia blamed both the AAP and BJP for the incident. “The right to protest is a fundamental right in a democracy and resorting to violence against farmers is highly condemnable and unacceptable.”

AAP MLA from Rajpura, Neena Mittal, said that the Chief Minister has been briefed about the incident and assured that police action would be taken as per the statement of the farmers.

Health Minister and AAP candidate from Patiala Dr Balbir Singh condoled the death. Despite repeated attempts, SSP Patiala Varun Sharma could not be contacted for comments.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Rajpura


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

3
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

4
Diaspora

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

5
Diaspora

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

6
Punjab

NSA no hurdle, but contesting may not be easy for Amritpal Singh

7
Trending

‘Win Raebareli before challenging for top’: Russian chess great Kasparov's cryptic post on Rahul Gandhi sets social media on fire

8
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof

9
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

10
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds

INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds

MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...

Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake


Cities

View All

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at Amritsar airport

Tarn Taran: Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on removal of protestors from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested by Chandigarh police with 774 grams of heroin

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered, say victim’s father

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

Delhi High Court grants 3 more months to trial court to conclude Haryana judicial paper leak case

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Hoshiarpur: Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at LPU hostel

Know your candidates fielded from Jalandhar constituency

Jalandhar: 5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib