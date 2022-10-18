Farmer dies of snakebite; was protesting near Punjab CM’s house

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 17

A farmer, sitting on indefinite protest along with others near the CM residence here, died of snakebite last night.

Farmers have demanded financial aid and a government job for a family member of the deceased, while the indefinite protest has been going on for the last nine days for their long pending demands. “The state government is responsible for the death of Gurcharan Singh from Bakhora Kalan, who died of snakebite. Had the government fulfilled our demands, we would not have been sitting here. The government should give Rs 10-lakh financial aid and a government job to the deceased’s kin. We will cremate his body after the acceptance of our demands for his family,” said BKU (Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh.

#farmers protest #Sangrur