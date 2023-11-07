Farmer groups to oppose SYL canal survey

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

In a meeting held today, five farmer organisations — Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, Bharti Kisan Union (Mansa) and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee — decided to oppose any survey of SYL .

Prem Singh Bhangu, a farmer group leader, said the organisations have decided to oppose the survey ordered by the Supreme Court recently.

