Farmer killed, seven cops injured during protest in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 21

A farmer was killed and seven policemen injured on Monday during a protest at Longowal in Sangrur district.

Earlier, it was reported that three farmers and Sunam SHO were injured in a clash.

Farmers were on their way to block road at Badbar toll plaza when they were stopped by police. This lead to the clash. Farmers started protest at Longowal after that.

They have been demanding financial aid to flood-affected farmers.

#Sangrur