Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Chandigarh, May 30
BKU Ekta Sidhpur leader Kulwinder Singh Machiana was on Thursday placed under house arrest ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally.
Farmers in Hoshiarpur have been provided Dasuya road and one on the highway where they can hold their protests.
Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections at Hoshiarpur in Punjab at 11 am.
At the culmination of his election campaign, Prime Minister Modi will visit Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1. In Kanyakumari, he will visit the Rock Memorial and perform meditation at the same place where Swami Vivekananda meditated. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address two public meetings Punjab.
He would address public meetings in Anandpur Sahib at 2:30 p.m. and another in Ludhiana at 3:45 pm.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army, police clash in J-K’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked
A group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territ...
'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius
A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...
Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers
Minor's mom under police scanner