Punjab farmer leaders meet Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over demands

PTI

Chandigarh, November 28

Farmer representatives on Tuesday met Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over their demands on the last day of their three-day protest under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The farmers are now set to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

As part of their protest, scores of farmers have gathered at the Mohali-Chandigarh border to press the central government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

The protesting farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against them during the 2020-21 stir against the now-repealed farm laws, compensation and jobs for a family member of the farmers who died during the stir, debt waiver and pension.

Addressing the media here after a delegation of Punjab farmers' representatives met him here, Khudian told reporters that farmers had said that they would submit a detailed memorandum to the state government by December 4 regarding various demands.

Farmers' representatives would also meet the chief minister on December 19, he said.

Farmer leader from Punjab, Ruldu Singh Mansa, said a memorandum was submitted to the Agriculture Minister regarding demands pertaining to the state government while a detailed memorandum would be given by December 4.

"By December 4, we will submit a detailed memorandum to the Agriculture Minister. Concerned departments will also take part in the December 19 meeting pertaining to our various demands which include compensation issue and withdrawal of cases against farmers," he said.

The governor had on Monday called the farmers' representatives for a meeting on Tuesday.

Farmer leaders said the next course of action of the SKM would be decided after their meeting with the governor.

Punjab farmers are demanding disbursement of compensation for crop loss caused by floods in July and August, purchase of crops like maize, moong, sugarcane on assured price, Rs 450 a quintal of sugarcane price, release of pending cane payment and withdrawal of cases registered against farmers for stubble-burning.

More than 30 farmers' bodies from Punjab, including Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), BKU (Lakhowal), BKU (Dakaunda), are part of the SKM and are participating in the Mohali-Chandigarh protest, which began on Sunday.

#Agriculture #Banwarilal Purohit #Gurmeet Singh Khudian