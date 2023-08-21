Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, August 21

Farmer leaders of 16 unions led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) have been arrested in different parts of Punjab since Monday morning.

Those who have been arrested are Sarvan Singh Pandher, state president of KMSC; Baldeep Singh, press secretary, BKU (Krantikari); Kanwardilip Singh, state press secretary, KMSC; Chamkaur Singh and Borh Singh, both leaders of BKU (Behramke).

Till the time of filing of the report, raids were going on to arrest some other farmer leaders.

The reason for the arrests was the impending protest by these farmer unions in Chandigarh from August 22 against the non-payment of compensation to the flood-affected farmers.

These unions are not a part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), though some of the SKM members have condemned the preventive arrests of these union leaders.

Till Sunday night, negotiations were on between senior officers of Chandigarh and Punjab Police with the leaders led by Sarvan Singh Pandher, which reportedly failed.

The official team was led by Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan and Punjab Police ADGP Arpit Shukla. Two officers from Haryana Police were also present at the meeting.

Later, the union leaders reportedly also met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday night. He assured them that he would ask the officers of both Punjab and Haryana to hear their grievances.