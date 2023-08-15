Farmer stabbed to death in Ropar

Ropar, August 14
Sixty-year-old Gurmail Singh, a farmer from Sihon Majra village here, was stabbed to death by his neighbour Parminder Singh after the former freed a stray cow and it entered the fields of the accused. Parminder has been arrested under Section 302 of the IPC.
The police said that the accused had tethered a stray cow which used to enter his fields and destroy the crop. Gurmail had freed the cow and it again entered the fields of Parminder, who got enraged and attacked Gurmail with a sharp weapon on August 12 when he was sleeping near his tubewell.
Bhupinder Singh, the brother of deceased, said that he took his brother to Government Medical College and Hospital at Chandigarh where he succumbed to his injuries.
SHO Harpreet Singh said the accused was presented in court from where he was sent to two-day police custody.
