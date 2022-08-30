Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 29

A 65-year-old farmer of Raike Kalan village in Bathinda district today allegedly committed suicide by taking poison during a protest by the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union outside the district administrative complex (DAC) here.

Farmers are on an indefinite protest since August 24, demanding compensation for the damage caused to the cotton crop due to the pink bollworm attack last year.

The deceased, Balwinder Singh, had also come to participate in the protest. He told other protesters that he was upset and allegedly took poison. He was taken to Civil Hospital and referred to a Faridkot hospital, where he died.

Lachman Singh Sewewala, general secretary, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, said: “A landlord of Raike Kalan was harassing Balwinder. Later, the landlord filed a civil suit and four kanal of the victim was about to be auctioned. Some activists intervened and the landlord yesterday demanded Rs 5.5 lakh to settle the issue. Balwinder was unable to pay and took the extreme step today.”

Later, they met the DC, who assured them of action in the matter.

