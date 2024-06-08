Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 7

Farmer unions in Punjab and Haryana have started rallying behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and Mandi MP-elect Kangana Ranaut.

‘Cash rewards’ for cop worrying As news of the alleged slapping incident spread, people from different parts of the state and abroad came forward to announce cash rewards, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, for the accused cop, Kulwinder Kaur

“This is a disquieting sign. The narrative of community recognition of revenge politics as reflected in the reward for slapping an MP is dangerous. It negates people’s rights to express their opinion,” said political analyst Parmod Kumar

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), Bhartiya Kisan Naujawan Union and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday announced their support to Kulwinder. Farmer leaders alleged that Kangana had called Kulwinder “Khalistan Kaur” after the latter told the former that she should not have spoken against protesting farmers in 2020.

Enraged, the CISF constable then hit Kangana and claimed that her mother was part of the protest in 2020, when the actor had commented that “women protesters could be hired for Rs 100”.

SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, who have been protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders with Haryana since February against the “unfulfilled” promises made to them by the Centre, said they would meet the Punjab DGP to seek proper investigation into the case.

“On June 9, an Insaaf March will be held in Mohali to seek justice for her (Kulwinder Kaur) by marching from Gurudwara Amb Sahib in Mohali to the office of Mohali SSP,” said Pandher. Kulwinder Kaur’s brother, Sher Singh, is a block-level secretary of KMSC.

The constable also got support from the Kirti Kisan Union and BKU (Ekta Dakaunda). Union leaders Raminder Singh Patiala and Harish Nadda Ladhuka said the incident was a result of the “politics of hate and communalism that has been propagated by BJP”. They also sought a proper inquiry into the incident and extended support to Kulwinder.

The farmer unions also objected to the words used by Kangana after the alleged slapping incident. Scoffing at the actor for calling the people of Punjab separatists and Khalistanis, they have demanded that an FIR be registered against her for trying to incite religious sentiments.

Interestingly, other than state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who condemned the “violence by uniformed personnel and its ramifications”, no other politician has spoken against this issue. Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra came out in the constable’s support, saying that the actor might have provoked her and a deeper investigation into the incident is required.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangana Ranaut #Mandi