Abohar: Farmer wins ‘best crop’ award at Punjab Agriculture University competition

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 18

Ravi Kant of Nihal Khera, a resident of a village near Abohar, has won the prize for best crop produce of ‘narma’ cotton variety at a competition organised in Punjab Agriculture University.

He also cultivates basmati, wheat, cabbage, mustard, chickpeas and vegetables in his ‘polyculture’ farm and has recently planted around 80 palm trees.

Ravi attributes his recent cotton yield of two quintals per acre to efforts in taking good care of the crop.

