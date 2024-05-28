Punjab farmers against cattle reproduction technique

Chandigarh, May 27
Farmer unions in Punjab have expressed their concern regarding the use of sexed semen technique for reproduction in dairy sector, saying it is rendering the cows sterile and causing losses to the dairy farmers.
In a press conference here, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, Raminder Singh Patiala and Kulwant Singh Maulaviwal, along with famous drug scientist Dr B S Aulakh, said that this technology is trying to genetically alter the DNA of the semen, which kills the cow babies in the womb, damaging the ovaries and blocking the fallopian tubes.
“We urge the government to roll back this technology,” said Dr Aulakh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair
Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...