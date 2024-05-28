Punjab farmers against cattle reproduction technique

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Farmer unions in Punjab have expressed their concern regarding the use of sexed semen technique for reproduction in dairy sector, saying it is rendering the cows sterile and causing losses to the dairy farmers.

In a press conference here, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, Raminder Singh Patiala and Kulwant Singh Maulaviwal, along with famous drug scientist Dr B S Aulakh, said that this technology is trying to genetically alter the DNA of the semen, which kills the cow babies in the womb, damaging the ovaries and blocking the fallopian tubes.

“We urge the government to roll back this technology,” said Dr Aulakh.

