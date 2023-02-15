Farmers’ agitation delays land acquisition for Delhi-Katra expressway in Malerkotla district

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 14

More than two years after the acquisition of the fertile land for the construction of the Delhi-Katra expressway in Malerkotla district, the authorities are still struggling to take possession of the land as farmers are unwilling to give its possession without proper rate. At some places, technical problems have delayed the possession of land.

In district, 27.02 km of the expressway will pass through various parts. The authorities have already acquired 279.84 hectare for the expressway. An amount of Rs 454.75 crore will be paid to farmers for acquiring their land. Out of the total amount, the authorities have already released the payment of Rs 356.41 crore to farmers and taken possession of 25.02 km (92.59 per cent of the land required). Some farmers say they were not getting proper per acre rate for their fertile land.

“The authorities want to take the fertile land of farmers at lesser rate, but the latter are unwilling to give its possession. Protests are going on at various places in the district as farmers are demanding per acre rate for their fertile land as per the market price,” said Kulwinder Singh, district president, BKU (Ugrahan).

Despite acquiring 92.59 per cent of the required land in the district, officials are still toiling hard to convince farmers to give possession of the remaining land as the expressway cannot be completed without it.

“Some farmers are aware about the importance of small piece of land that is yet to be acquired. So, they are creating problems,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

At Malerkotla sub division, the authorities have acquired 130.05 hectare for 14.45 km expressway. Out of Rs 233.97 crore, the authorities have already released Rs 184.55 crore to farmers and taken possession of 12.52 km (86.64 per cent of the land required).

At Ahemdgarh sub division, for 12.57 km expressway, the authorities have acquired 149.79 hectare (99.44 per cent of the required land). Out of the total amount of Rs 220.78 crore, the authorities have already released Rs 171.86 crore to farmers for acquiring their land.

“Apart from farmers’ protests, some technical problems have also delayed the possession of land for the expressway. At many places, land division has not been done properly. I have directed officials concerned to complete land division. We are also trying to convince farmers to end their agitation,” said Sanyam Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Malerkotla.