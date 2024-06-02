Farmers assault BJP’s workers in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Goraya (Jalandhar), June 1

Two farmers allegedly stopped BJP workers from setting up a booth at Dulittean village in Goraya.

The confrontation escalated into violence when one of the youths assaulted the BJP workers with a stick.

Kamaljit Singh, one of the BJP workers, suffered a fracture in his hand and was admitted to a government hospital. His companion Surinderpal received minor injuries.

Surinderpal said they were in the process of setting up a booth when Manveer Singh, accompanied by another youth from the village, confronted them.

He said Manveer accused the BJP government of gross injustice towards the farmers and hit them with the stick.

Cops on duty at the polling booth intervened and detaining both youths.

Goraya SHO Madhu said the youths involved in the incident had been identified as Manveer Singh and Sukhveer Singh, one of whom had been associated with a farm union.

She said they would record the statement of the injured worker and register an FIR.

Four persons were also booked in the election-related violence at Mansurpur Badala village in the Adampur Assembly segment. Some AAP supporters allegedly attacked a Congress polling agent, Tajinder, who had to be hospitalised.

Those booked include Bhupinder Singh, Harjinder Singh, Ranjit Singh and Jaswant Ram. A case has been lodged against them under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Adampur police station.

