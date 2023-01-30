Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers block rail tracks in Amritsar, seek arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee blocked rail traffic on the Amritsar-Delhi tracks near Devidaspura village near here on Sunday, demanding the arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence during the farm agitation.

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee protest in Amritsar on Sunday. Vishal Kumar

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said rail roko protests were organised at 15 places in 12 districts. “Families of the five persons, who were run over, have not got justice,” Pandher said.

While the KMSC vacated the rail tracks after three hours at 14 places, Pandher said the protest on the Batala track would continue indefinitely. “The state government is using force and unfair means to acquire land for the Amritsar-Katra highway. The farmers in Batala are the most affected so the protest in Batala will continue,” he said.

The KMSC leaders said that the government had still not taken any action against those who attacked the union’s camp on the Singhu border on January 29, 2021. Even the assurance, which the government had given regarding bringing a legislation to guarantee the MSP, had not been fulfilled.

Pandher said they had earlier protested outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office for 51 days but the government remained indifferent. “We have now blocked the rail routes for merely three hours and it was just a symbolic protest. If the government failed to fulfil its promises and does not listen to farmers, the protest will be intensified,” he added.

