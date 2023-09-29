Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 28

A three-day ‘train roko’ movement has been started at the Rampura railway station in Bathinda district by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) over delay in compensation for damaged crops.

Due to farmers’ protest, the route of trains running between Bathinda and Ambala was closed due to which four trains were cancelled and one train was run between Bathinda and Sriganganagar.

The farmers staged a protest at Rampura in Bathinda around 12 noon. After this, all trains coming from Bathinda to Ambala and from Ambala to Bathinda were cancelled.

The passengers remained stranded throughout the day. During the protest, kisan leaders raised demands, including compensation for damaged crops, buy crops at MSP, give 200 days employment to labourers in MGNREGA, action against the officials responsible for the damage caused due to non-cleaning of canals and drains.

This protest of farmers will continue for three days.

