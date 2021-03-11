Farmers block traffic in Hoshiarpur over power cuts

Hoshiarpur, April 27
Farmers on Wednesday blocked traffic at two places in Punjab's Hoshiarpur to protest the irregular electricity supply for domestic and agriculture consumers in their areas.
Protesters under the banner of Azad Kisan Committee, Doaba, led by their leader Harpal Singh Sangha, staged a dharna and blocked vehicular traffic for over one-and-a-half hours at Phuglana on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road.
Farmers and locals of Marnayian Khurd village, under the leadership of Jassa Singh Marnayian, blocked the traffic on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road for over an hour opposite a power substation in the area.
They alleged frequent power cuts in their areas.
Later, executive engineer of the electricity department Kuldip Singh Thakur reached both the spots and assured the protestors of an uninterrupted power supply.
Following the assurance, both the blockades were lifted.
Members of the Kirti Kisan Union also staged a protest demonstration in front of the district administrative complex here to press the state to give uninterrupted power supply.
