Farmers burn effigy of Kangna Ranaut in Punjab’s Goraya

Phagwara, June 8
Hundreds of activists belonging to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Doaba), on Saturday, registered their protest against the wrong suspension of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur on charges of allegedly slapping actor and Mandi MP-elect Kangana Ranaut without detailed verification of the truth.
The irate farmers led by Tersem Singh, amidst noisy slogans against the BJP government, burnt the effigy of Kangna Ranaut at the Bus Stand Chowk in Goraya in Punjab.
BKU (Doaba) President Manjit Singh Rai, General Secretary Satnam Singh Sahni and Media Incharge Gurpal Singh Mauli warned and threatened the BJP led Union government to intensify their stir if the CISF constable was not freed and the FIR registered against her was not withdrawn.
They said the demonstration would continue till their demands are met.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #Doaba #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi #Phagwara
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet
The issue whether Rahul Gandhi should take over as leader of...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...