Farmers burn effigy of Kangna Ranaut in Punjab’s Goraya

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 8

Hundreds of activists belonging to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Doaba), on Saturday, registered their protest against the wrong suspension of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur on charges of allegedly slapping actor and Mandi MP-elect Kangana Ranaut without detailed verification of the truth.

The irate farmers led by Tersem Singh, amidst noisy slogans against the BJP government, burnt the effigy of Kangna Ranaut at the Bus Stand Chowk in Goraya in Punjab.

BKU (Doaba) President Manjit Singh Rai, General Secretary Satnam Singh Sahni and Media Incharge Gurpal Singh Mauli warned and threatened the BJP led Union government to intensify their stir if the CISF constable was not freed and the FIR registered against her was not withdrawn.

They said the demonstration would continue till their demands are met.

#Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #Doaba #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi #Phagwara