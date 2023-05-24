Farmers’ collective purchases over 1,500 tonnes of chillies

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, May 23

A group of 20 progressive farmers in Ferozepur have formed a collective, which is purchasing ‘red chillies’, directly from small and marginal farmers at much higher rate than offered by the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Limited and Markfed.

Balwinder Singh of Mahalam village said, “The collective is purchasing the produce at

Rs 28 to Rs 34 per kg depending on the variety. However, the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Limited, which manufactures red chilli paste, is offering just Rs 24 per kg.”

According to information, the farmers’ collective has purchased chillies almost to the tune of Rs 40 lakh without any middleman.

“At present, we do not have a suitable place to dry chillies and store them. Most of the ‘mandis’ have been encroached upon by traders. Thus, we came all the way to Talwandi Bhai, which has increased our transportation cost,” he said.

“We need a cold store to preserve chillies. So far, we have purchased 1,500 tonnes of red chillies, which are lying in the open at Talwandi Bhai mandi. Though hot weather is good for red chillies, in case it rains and the produce gets wet, it will affect the quality,” he said.

On March 17, the state government had announced to form a chilli cluster in Ferozepur. “On May 5, Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra assured us that a cold store will be made available,” he said.

Manpreet Singh, another member of the collective, said, “By next year, we plan to attach around 200 more farmers with us.” Manpreet grows chillies on 90 acres at Loombriwala village. Another member, Lakhwinder Singh, said, “We have asked the farmers to let green chillies turn red. We will buy at good price.”

The collective also urged the district administration to provide some place at the cantonment grain market, besides concreting grain markets at Toot, Sandhe Hasham and Mahalam village to dry the produce.