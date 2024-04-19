Farmers continue to block rail tracks

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 18

Train services remained disrupted on Thursday as farmers continued their ‘rail roko’ protest on the second consecutive day at the railway station near Shambhu.

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) blocked the Delhi-Ambala-Amritsar railway track near Shambhu.

They are demanding the release of three fellow protesters — Navdeep Singh, Anish Khatkar and Gurkirat Singh — who were arrested in March by Haryana cops.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Samyukt Kisan Morcha