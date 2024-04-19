Farmers continue to block rail tracks

Patiala, April 18
Train services remained disrupted on Thursday as farmers continued their ‘rail roko’ protest on the second consecutive day at the railway station near Shambhu.
Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) blocked the Delhi-Ambala-Amritsar railway track near Shambhu.
They are demanding the release of three fellow protesters — Navdeep Singh, Anish Khatkar and Gurkirat Singh — who were arrested in March by Haryana cops.
