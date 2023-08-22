Farmer’s death: FIR registered against farmers at Longowal police station in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

An FIR has been registered against farmers at the Longowal police station in Sangrur district for the death of a farmer there on Monday evening.

The case was registered under Sections 307, 323, 353, 186, 148 and 149 of the IPC against Darbara Singh Lohakherha, block president, Sangrur, BKU (Azad); Rajpal Singh Mangwal, active worker, BKU (Azad); Kulwinder Singh Sony, active worker, BKU (Azad); Bhupinder Singh Longowal, state leader, KKU (Dhudike); Jujhar Singh Longowal, leader, Taraqshil Society, Punjab; Pirthi Singh Longowal; and 30 to 35 uidentified people.

