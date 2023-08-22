Chandigarh, August 22
An FIR has been registered against farmers at the Longowal police station in Sangrur district for the death of a farmer there on Monday evening.
The case was registered under Sections 307, 323, 353, 186, 148 and 149 of the IPC against Darbara Singh Lohakherha, block president, Sangrur, BKU (Azad); Rajpal Singh Mangwal, active worker, BKU (Azad); Kulwinder Singh Sony, active worker, BKU (Azad); Bhupinder Singh Longowal, state leader, KKU (Dhudike); Jujhar Singh Longowal, leader, Taraqshil Society, Punjab; Pirthi Singh Longowal; and 30 to 35 uidentified people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border
As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...
75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh
Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, e...
Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh
These are Airport Road, Desumajra to Verka Chowk in Mohali, ...
Farmer’s death: FIR registered against farmers at Longowal police station in Sangrur
The case registered under Sections 307, 323, 353, 186, 148 a...
Nuh violence accused held after gunfight in Tauru area of Gurugram
He has been identified as Aamir