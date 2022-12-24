Farmers from 25 Sangrur villages announce support for Zira protest

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, December 24

Farmers from 25 villages of Sangrur after a meeting at Lehra under the banner of BKU Ugrahan announced to further intensify their agitation against distillery-cum-ethanol manufacturing plant in Zira. They have also announced to mobilise more support for Zira agitation in the coming days.

“Farmers from 25 villages participated in the meeting and all have decided to mobilise more farmers from all villages of Punjab to protect our water and environment,” said Dharminder Pashore, Lehra block president of BKU Ugrahan.

Farmers alleged that Punjab government wanted to suppress their agitation with force. However, they announced that the number of protesters would increase in coming days as more farmers would join the protest. Farmers have also announced to arrange more ration and required items to keep the Zira protest going for more days.

“Farmers do not have any enmity with industrialists of Punjab, but they are only against those industrialists, which are causing pollution in state. Since we all live in same state, industrialists should also take effective steps to help Punjab government in containing pollution” said Pashore.

