Farmers gherao AAP's office in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 20

Farmers today gheraoed the office of AAP at New Grain Market in Abohar.

The protesters claimed that the administration had promised to arrange their meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, but they were not allowed to meet him.

Farm leader Sukhwinder Singh Rajan said they wanted to put forth their demands regarding crop loss, but the CM left the venue after addressing the rally.

As farmers came to know about this, they gheraoed AAP’s office while three MLAs were present inside. As a result, the police personnel had to be deputed to escort the legislators safely.

The protesting farmers demanded compensation for the cotton and kinnow crop which got damaged due to poor canal water management for irrigating fields and inclement weather last year.

