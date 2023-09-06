Farmers gherao bank officials

Sangrur, September 5
Farmers today laid siege to officials of a Lehra bank and did not allow them to take possession of the house of a farmer, who had failed to repay his loan.
Union members said Lehra resident Rajnish, a farmer, had taken a loan from the bank to start his business in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, his business failed and the bank authorities started the recovery process.
