Farmers gherao bank officials

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 5

Farmers today laid siege to officials of a Lehra bank and did not allow them to take possession of the house of a farmer, who had failed to repay his loan.

Union members said Lehra resident Rajnish, a farmer, had taken a loan from the bank to start his business in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, his business failed and the bank authorities started the recovery process.

