Farmers gherao Ferozepur DAC

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, November 20

Hundreds of farmers under the banner of “Sanyukt Kisan Morcha” held a protest in front of the District Administrative Complex to express their resentment against the state government for lodging FIRs against the farmers for burning crop residue.

District chief of BKU (Sidhupur) Iqbal Singh said instead of lodging FIRs against the farmers, the government should come up with some practical and feasible solution to prevent stubble burning. “There is no logic in cancelling the arms licence, passport or subsidies being given to the farmers for burning stubble. Give us a suitable solution which is in our reach,” said district chief of Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee Inderjit Singh Bath.

Meanwhile, 10 more FIRs were registered against unidentified persons at various police stations today.

#Ferozepur