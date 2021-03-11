Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 29

Unhappy over the recent power cuts, farmers in Punjab on Friday protested at various places.

Farmers blocked the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway near GNDTP in Bathinda.

Farmers also blocked the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest against the state government in Bathinda.

Farmers also protested in Mansa district against the power cuts.