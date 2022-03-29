Farmers hold revenue staff captive in Lambi

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 28

Demanding compensation for the cotton crop damaged in the pink bollworm attack, a large number of farmers under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) today held naib tehsildar, a few patwaris and other officials captive inside the Lambi sub-tehsil office.

The farmers were staging a protest outside the sub-tehsil in the afternoon but barged into the office late in the evening. The protesters refused to allow the officials to move out and continued raising slogans against the Deputy Commissioner and other revenue officials.

Malout SDM Parmod Singla, who reached the spot, said, “A naib tehsildar, patwaris and other officials have been held captive.”

He claimed the farmers from about 10 villages had gathered for the protest and were falsely claiming 50 per cent of their cotton crop had been damaged.

“They have no documents to claim relief. The government only gives compensation in cases where the crop suffers more than 25 per cent damage,” he said, adding that “the Deputy Commissioner has assured them of a solution. Further, the compensation will be disbursed among farmers, who suffered crop damage, within two days”.